Hometown Pride Tour: St. Patrick’s Day Festival

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Wichita Falls Development is hosting the annual St. Patricks Day Festival on March 11.

The festival will happen on Ohio Ave. between 9th and 10th streets from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets will be $12 if bought in advance, and $15 at the gate. Children 12 and under get in free. Tickets can be purchased at United Market Street, United Supermarkets, the SAFB ITT Office, and online here.

The festival will have the Downtown Dash 5K and live music from Josh Weathers, Hannah Belle Lecter, and Clint Vines and the Hard Times.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development said other attractions include: games in Bud Daniel Park, a kid’s area, a beer garden, and specialty and food vendors.

