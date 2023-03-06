Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Hometown Pride Tour: St. Patrick’s Day Festival

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Wichita Falls Development is hosting the annual St. Patricks Day Festival on March 11.

The festival will happen on Ohio Ave. between 9th and 10th streets from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets will be $12 if bought in advance, and $15 at the gate. Children 12 and under get in free. Tickets can be purchased at United Market Street, United Supermarkets, the SAFB ITT Office, and online here.

The festival will have the Downtown Dash 5K and live music from Josh Weathers, Hannah Belle Lecter, and Clint Vines and the Hard Times.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development said other attractions include: games in Bud Daniel Park, a kid’s area, a beer garden, and specialty and food vendors.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify victim of deadly crash
James Staley III in court on March 6, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Amber McDaniel takes the stand
Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash on Henry S. Grace Freeway
Crime of the Week: Covington street homicide
Attempted kidnapping near Memorial Stadium
WFPD says attempted kidnapping was false report

Latest News

Rider Color Guard places second at contest
Rider Color Guard places second at contest
Backdoor Theatre to host "In The Limelight"
Backdoor Theatre to host workshop series
RBNC to host STEAM Spring Break Camp
RBNC to host spring break camp
Hometown Pride Tour: St. Patrick's Day Festival
Hometown Pride Tour: St. Patrick's Day Festival