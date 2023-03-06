James Staley murder trial: Amber McDaniel takes the stand

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Testimonies continued for the sixth day on Monday, March 6, 2023, for the trial of the man accused of murdering 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel in his home in October of 2018.

Judge Everett Young is presiding over James Staley III’s case at the Tarrant County Courthouse in Fort Worth. News Channel 6′s Alyssa Osterdock and Joseph Saint will be covering the trial to bring you the latest developments.

AMBER MCDANIEL TAKES THE STAND

Amber McDaniel, Wilder’s mother, took the stand just after 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Prosecutors asked her if she smothered or strangled Wilder, to which she said “no.” They then asked her if she bears any responsibility for Wilder’s death. Amber testified that she feels she ignored every red flag she should have seen, and she has still not forgiven herself in the last four and a half years.

Amber said she is testifying to own her part in Wilder’s death.

Talking of her pregnancy with Wilder, Amber called it “perfect.” She said Wilder was a healthy child and was rarely sick other than ear infections and an incident of food poisoning.

Amber testified that she met Staley in the summer of 2018 through her best friend at the time. Her friend met Staley through Tinder, and Amber went with her to Staley’s house so that she would not be alone. However, this turned into a relationship between Staley and Amber.

According to Amber, Staley asked “right off the bat” for her to bring Wilder over to swim with his daughter. Amber said Staley seemed really good with Wilder in the beginning. Amber testified that the relationship between her and Staley turned romantic within two weeks, and she and Wilder started staying over at Staley’s house within three weeks.

AMBER TALKS ABOUT RED FLAGS

The first red flag Amber said she saw was at a time when Staley’s daughter was not present. Staley, Amber and Wilder were eating dinner and Wilder wanted to sit in Amber’s lap. Amber said James didn’t like this and he said she was babying him. Staley then became angry and said they should leave.

According to Amber, Staley then texted her saying she was a bad mom and Wilder was a crybaby. Amber blocked him, and he then messaged her on Facebook. Prosecutors showed a Facebook message exchange between Amber and Staley where he said p****** and s******* need to be culled, allegedly referring to Wilder and Bubba. Amber said she did not know what “culled” meant at that time.

Staley then messaged her the next day apologizing about what he said and blaming the outbursts on not having his mood stabilizers. Amber said she just thought the name calling was Staley trying to get under her skin, but looking back now, she said this was a giant red flag.

Amber testified that she stopped being eager to take Wilder to Staley’s house after this. She said every time they argued, it seemed to circle around Wilder.

However, she kept taking Wilder over because things seemed to be getting better, though she would sometimes leave Wilder with her parents.

According to Amber’s testimony, Wilder had a small Mickey Mouse toy he always carried with him, but one morning it was sitting on the kitchen counter in Staley’s house with its ears and limbs burnt off. Amber testified that Staley said the “kitchen monster” had done that to the toy. She said she thought it felt a little sickening that Staley did that to one of Wilder’s favorite toys.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Jury selection ran for three days starting on Feb. 22, 2023, with 100 potential jurors dwindled down to seven men and seven women who will serve as 12 jurors and two alternates. Staley’s trial is expected to last up to two weeks, according to Judge Young.

The defense and prosecution teams made their opening statements on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, which were followed by testimonies from five people.

Staley has pleaded not guilty to the crime. In August of 2022, Staley’s change of venue request was approved and his trial was moved from Wichita County to Tarrant County.

Staley’s attorneys had said the local jury pool has been tainted against him due to media coverage and Facebook outcry, and the safety of Staley and anyone connected to the case was also a concern.

