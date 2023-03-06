Email City Guide
Police identify victim of deadly crash

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police have identified the woman killed in a car crash Friday night on the Henry S. Grace Freeway.

Police say 34-year-old Lauren Huskins of Wichita Falls was found dead at the scene of the crash. She was the only person in the Honda Odyssey when it crashed.

Police say the car was seen traveling at a high rate of speed just before the crash. The vehicle reportedly hit a steel girder beam for the overpass, and was fully engulfed in flames when officers arrived.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Previous Coverage:

Fatal crash on Henry S. Grace Freeway

