Rain chances return Tuesday

By Garrett James
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We will have a high of 83° with partly cloudy skies for your Monday. Monday night, we will have a low of 56° with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances return to the forecast Tuesday. We will have a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm in the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday, we will have a chance for showers and thunderstorms across Texoma. We will only have a high of 60° with thunderstorms throughout the day on Wednesday. Our rain chances look to last through the day on Friday.

