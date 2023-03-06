Rain chances return Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We will have a high of 83° with partly cloudy skies for your Monday. Monday night, we will have a low of 56° with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances return to the forecast Tuesday. We will have a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm in the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday, we will have a chance for showers and thunderstorms across Texoma. We will only have a high of 60° with thunderstorms throughout the day on Wednesday. Our rain chances look to last through the day on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.