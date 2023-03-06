RBNC to host spring break camp

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - River Bend Nature Center is hosting the STEAM Spring Break Camp on March 13 through March 17.

The camp will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and plans to include components of science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

Campers will create their own handmade journals and grab their art bag and supplies and head out on the trail to paint, sculpt, construct, and draw the mysteries of the natural world. They will use these items as they explore several unique ecosystems such as the bottomland forest and Children’s Garden pond.

The cost is $80 per child and $70 for RBNC members. RBNC said that registration fills up fast. Register here.

Registration will close when camp is full or by 6 PM Wednesday, March 8th.

The ages 4-5 session is full.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.