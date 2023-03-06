Email City Guide
Ups and Downs with Temperatures and Rain Chances

Temperatures and rain chances will be up and down through Thursday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A weak front will stall across the area tonight and Tuesday. This will lead to a little contrast in temperatures from north to south. Highs along and north of the Red River will be in the 50s and 60s, with 60s and 70s south of there. The stalled front will also lead to a few chances for scattered showers and storms Tuesday night, Wednesday, and Thursday. The front will move out of the area by Friday with some cooler weather.

