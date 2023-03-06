Ups and Downs with Temperatures and Rain Chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A weak front will stall across the area tonight and Tuesday. This will lead to a little contrast in temperatures from north to south. Highs along and north of the Red River will be in the 50s and 60s, with 60s and 70s south of there. The stalled front will also lead to a few chances for scattered showers and storms Tuesday night, Wednesday, and Thursday. The front will move out of the area by Friday with some cooler weather.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.