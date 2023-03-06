WFPD arrests man for aggravated robbery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Sunday on charges of aggravated robbery and evading arrest or detention.

37-year-old Mario Escobar was arrested for the crimes. Police responded to the 1000 block of Holliday Street in reference to a hold-up alarm. While responding to the scene, an officer reportedly called out on the radio that someone was running from him at the location of the alarm.

The store clerk said the man, later identified as Escobar, had robbed the store with a handgun, leaving with $20 in cash and several scratch-off lottery tickets, according to court documents.

A perimeter was set up around the area of 9th and Holliday. Escobar was then reportedly found by police hiding in some bushes. A search allegedly revealed 24 scratch-off lottery tickets worth $330 that were stuffed in his left pants pocket. Court documents state police also found the $20 in cash in the bushes where Escobar was hiding.

The store clerk confirmed with police that this was the money taken during the robbery.

Escobar remains jailed in Wichita County on bonds totaling $102,500.

