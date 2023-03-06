Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFPD arrests man for aggravated robbery

Mario Escobar was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 5, 2023.
Mario Escobar was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 5, 2023.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Sunday on charges of aggravated robbery and evading arrest or detention.

37-year-old Mario Escobar was arrested for the crimes. Police responded to the 1000 block of Holliday Street in reference to a hold-up alarm. While responding to the scene, an officer reportedly called out on the radio that someone was running from him at the location of the alarm.

The store clerk said the man, later identified as Escobar, had robbed the store with a handgun, leaving with $20 in cash and several scratch-off lottery tickets, according to court documents.

A perimeter was set up around the area of 9th and Holliday. Escobar was then reportedly found by police hiding in some bushes. A search allegedly revealed 24 scratch-off lottery tickets worth $330 that were stuffed in his left pants pocket. Court documents state police also found the $20 in cash in the bushes where Escobar was hiding.

The store clerk confirmed with police that this was the money taken during the robbery.

Escobar remains jailed in Wichita County on bonds totaling $102,500.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify victim of deadly crash
James Staley III in court on March 6, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Amber McDaniel takes the stand
Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash on Henry S. Grace Freeway
Crime of the Week: Covington street homicide
Attempted kidnapping near Memorial Stadium
WFPD says attempted kidnapping was false report

Latest News

.
BBB releases 2022 scam risk report
Backdoor Theatre to host "In The Limelight"
Backdoor Theatre to host workshop series
RBNC to host STEAM Spring Break Camp
RBNC to host spring break camp
A passerby found the body and reported it to police.
WFPD identifies deceased found near Plum Lake