WFPD: Attempted abduction was false report

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Detectives have determined the attempted abduction in Wichita Falls from last Friday was a false report, according to a Wichita Falls Police Department announcement made on Monday.

Detectives completed a thorough investigation of the attempted abduction, which was reported to have happened near McNiel Jr. High on Friday, March 3, 2023.

WFPD officials said they plan to file a false report charge on the juvenile who made the report. Police are assuring citizens that there is no black van that attempted to abduct a child.

