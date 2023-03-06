Email City Guide
WFPD identifies deceased found near Plum Lake

A passerby found the body and reported it to police.
A passerby found the body and reported it to police.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the body found near Plum Lake on Friday, March 3, 2023.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Zerias Shevard Ivory of Burkburnett.

A passerby found Ivory’s body around 10:15 a.m. while they were fishing at the lake and reported it to police. Investigators believe Ivory’s death was from natural causes and there are no signs of foul play.

