WFPD identifies deceased found near Plum Lake

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the body found near Plum Lake on Friday, March 3, 2023.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Zerias Shevard Ivory of Burkburnett.

A passerby found Ivory’s body around 10:15 a.m. while they were fishing at the lake and reported it to police. Investigators believe Ivory’s death was from natural causes and there are no signs of foul play.

