Wichita Falls Ranch and Farm Expo to be held at JS Bridwell Agricultural Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Ranch and Farm Expo will held Mar. 10 and 11 at the JS Bridwell Agricultural Center.

On Mar. 10, it will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday, it will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a number of activities and exhibitions including CEU classes. One special event will be the Veterans Luncheon which takes place Friday, Mar. 10 at 12 p.m.

A full list of attractions, vendors, and exhibitions can be found on their website.

