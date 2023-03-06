Email City Guide
Wichita Falls Ranch and Farm Expo to be held at JS Bridwell Agricultural Center

By Norman Garcia
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Ranch and Farm Expo will held Mar. 10 and 11 at the JS Bridwell Agricultural Center.

On Mar. 10, it will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday, it will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a number of activities and exhibitions including CEU classes. One special event will be the Veterans Luncheon which takes place Friday, Mar. 10 at 12 p.m.

A full list of attractions, vendors, and exhibitions can be found on their website.

