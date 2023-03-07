City council honors 5 trailblazers for Women’s History Month

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - March is Women’s History Month and the Wichita Falls City Council honored five women, who are known as trailblazers, with portraits on display.

The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture commissioned these portraits from a local artist. They will be up at city hall and the library all month long.

“Representation. To see a woman as mayor, to see the first African American female licensed to practice law from Wichita Falls. It is so important for young girls, for everyone to see themselves represented, but for Women’s History Month we are honoring those who really blazed trails for all of those,” Ann Arnold-Ogden, Wichita Falls Alliance executive director, said.

This ceremony gave credit to five women of Wichita Falls history. Those women are Kay Yeager, Arthur Bea Williams, Charlye Farris, Delfina Palacios Martinez, and Myrtle Hirschi Ledford - all of whom made progress for women.

“There are so many amazing women, all over the world of course, but here in Wichita Falls,” Ann Arnold-Ogden. “It’s so important to recognize the trailblazers, the ones that have sort of opened those doors for all others to come behind them.”

Women have played a role in every corner of society throughout history. City council members made their proclamation recognizing the work women do both in and out of the home.

“American women have played and continue to play critical, economic, cultural and social roles in every sphere of life of the nation by constituting a significant portion of the labor force working inside and outside of the home,” Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said. “Whereas women have played a unique role throughout the history of the nation by providing the majority of the volunteer labor force of the nation.”

The research behind these portraits came from Becky Trammell and Elizabeth B. Hawley, who wrote “Women of Wichita County Texas: Stories About Remarkable Women.”

