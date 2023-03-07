Email City Guide
City View ISD accepts superintendent resignation

.
.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City View ISD Board of Trustees met Monday evening and were expected to discuss what actions will be taken toward district officials charged with professional failure to make a required child abuse report. News Channel 6 crew was there for the nearly four-hour meeting.

After three hours in a closed session, the board accepted Superintendent Tony Bushong’s resignation.

Carrie Allen has been appointed as the Interim Superintendent effective on March 31.

Bushong was one of the seven officials to be charged.

All contracts mentioned during closed sessions are going to be extended.

This is a developing story, stick with News Channel 6 as we get more information.

