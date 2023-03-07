Email City Guide
Cooler with Rain Chances

Clouds and showers will hold temperatures down a bit for Wednesday!
By Ken Johnson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A stalled front south of us will lead to clouds and off and showers tonight and Wednesday. North winds, clouds, and showers will keep temperatures in the 40s to near 50 for highs on Wednesday. Rain chances will linger into Wednesday night and early Thursday before shifting east of us. Highs Thursday may try to rise up closer to 70 before cooling down a little for Friday. We’ll go back up Saturday and back down some for Sunday and the start of spring break week.

