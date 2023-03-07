Downtown Wichita Falls Development to host St. Patrick’s Day Festival

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Wichita Falls Development is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Festival on Saturday, Mar. 11.

The festival includes the Downtown Dash 5K and live music from Josh Weathers, Hannah Belle Lecter, and Clint Vines and the Hard Times among other attractions.

Tickets are $15 at the gate, $12 dollars in advance, and free from children under 12. You can purchase tickets for this event here.

