James Staley murder trial: Amber McDaniel continues testimony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Testimonies continued for the seventh day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, for the trial of the man accused of murdering 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel in his home in October of 2018.

Judge Everett Young is presiding over James Staley III’s case at the Tarrant County Courthouse in Fort Worth. News Channel 6′s Alyssa Osterdock and Joseph Saint will be covering the trial to bring you the latest developments.

*WARNING: This report contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.*

DEFENSE CROSS-EXAMINATIONS WRAPS UP

Staley’s lawyers continued their cross-examination of Amber McDaniel, Wilder’s mother, on Tuesday.

The defense played several videos of Wilder and Staley, and then asked Amber if it looked like Wilder was uncomfortable with Staley in those videos. She said yes to one and no to a few others.

Staley’s lawyers then asked Amber if she remembered reacting to Facebook posts the night Wilder died, to which she said, “no, I do not recall.”

The defense asked Amber if she ever told former lead detective Chad Nelson about the conversation she had with Staley in the bathroom the night of Wilder’s death. This conversation was when Staley mocked Wilder and told him to shut up. The defense stated Amber chose not to tell Nelson that those were the last words Staley said to Wilder. They pointed out that Amber didn’t choose to tell detectives about that conversation until later in the investigation.

Staley’s lawyers then ended their cross-examination of Amber.

PROSECUTORS ASK AMBER MORE QUESTIONS

Prosecutors asked Amber if she was thinking clearly right after she had just found her child dead on the floor. Amber said, “no.” They then asked her if her mind was more clear a few months after Wilder died, to which Amber said, “yes.”

Prosecution asked if it was normal for Staley to call Wilder names, tell him to shut up, for him to mock Wilder, and for them to argue about it. Amber said, “yes” to all.

Prosecutors said the counsel for the defense has mentioned several times that the texts Staley sent about beating Wilder were just his dark sense of humor and “That’s just James.” They then said, “After seeing a video of someone hitting a sleeping child in the face, those text messages are no longer jokes.”

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Jury selection ran for three days starting on Feb. 22, 2023, with 100 potential jurors dwindled down to seven men and seven women who will serve as 12 jurors and two alternates. Staley’s trial is expected to last up to two weeks, according to Judge Young.

The defense and prosecution teams made their opening statements on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, which were followed by testimonies from five people.

Staley has pleaded not guilty to the crime. In August of 2022, Staley’s change of venue request was approved and his trial was moved from Wichita County to Tarrant County.

Staley’s attorneys had said the local jury pool has been tainted against him due to media coverage and Facebook outcry, and the safety of Staley and anyone connected to the case was also a concern.

