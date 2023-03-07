Email City Guide
Local Businesses prepare for St. Patrick’s day street festival

By Blake Hill
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It was three years ago when Wichita Falls entered lockdown due to the COVID pandemic, and as a result the St. Patrick’s day street festival was canceled.

This Saturday the Downtown Development team is celebrating hometown pride and bringing the festival back.

Local businesses and vendors are spending the week steadily preparing for the event.

“The last time that we had this parade, I will never forget because it was the day we had to close down the city for COVID, and so I had my store stocked with saint patty’s treats. So I’ve never been able to actually participate in the parade, or in the festival, and I’m pretty excited to be able to reach a lot more people,” Brooke Willis, owner of B Cocoa Artisan Chocolate, said.

The festival is an opportunity for businesses to get involved in the Wichita Falls community, and reach customers they might not otherwise.

“I really love the community here, I feel like since I’ve been here and started my business at the farmer’s markets, I do the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association and the Downtown Development one, and I feel like everybody is super supportive and has really helping to propel me forward,” Leigh Burrow, owner of Abington Avenue Pastry, said.

