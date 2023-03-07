Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Michelle Obama opens up about Trump’s inauguration in new podcast

Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump meet with Former President Barack Obama and...
Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump meet with Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at the White House for a morning tea on Trump's Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2017.(White House)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former first lady Michelle Obama is opening up about how she felt during Donald Trump’s inauguration.

In a clip from her new podcast, Obama says she sobbed uncontrollably as she left the White House after Trump was sworn in.

She says that as the doors shut on her final trip aboard the presidential airplane, she was overcome by the emotions of leaving her home of eight years and resentment over Trump taking office.

Obama says she wasn’t in a good mood that day but had to hold it together on stage.

She says it was hard to see what was represented in the new administration that, in her words, had “no diversity, no color” and “no reflection of the broader sense of America.”

Obama also disputed Trump’s crowd-size claims, saying that they flew over the capitol and there weren’t that many people there.

Obama’s new “The Light” podcast launched Tuesday on Audible and is an extension of her third book, “The Light We Carry.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify victim of deadly crash
James Staley III in court on March 6, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Amber McDaniel takes the stand
A passerby found the body and reported it to police.
WFPD identifies deceased found near Plum Lake
Detectives completed a thorough investigation of the reported attempted abduction.
WFPD: Attempted abduction was false report
Burkburnett ISD mourns death of middle school student
Burkburnett ISD mourns death of middle school student

Latest News

Downtown Wichita Falls Development to host St. Patrick's Day Festival
St. Patrick's Day Festival Interview
Michigan Court of Appeals judges Michael Riordan, from left, Christopher Murray and Christopher...
Michigan court hears case about parents in school shooting
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to testify before the House Financial Services...
Powell: Interest rate hikes could accelerate if economy stays strong
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
In reversal, Biden weighs detaining migrant families
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
2 Americans dead, 2 rescued from violent Mexico kidnapping