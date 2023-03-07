Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

MSU Texas to host forum with Matthew Luttrell

MSU Texas Faculty Forum returns with Matthew Luttrell
MSU Texas Faculty Forum returns with Matthew Luttrell(MSU Texas)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University will host The Faculty Forum with Associate Professor of Music, Matthew Luttrell.

The talk is at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in Clark Student Center’s Comanche Suites South.

Luttrell’s topic is “Great Conductors: Enhancing Interpersonal Communication through Physical Intelligence.”

Luttrell said there is little doubt that the rise of technology has been a double-edged sword.

“On the one hand, we can reach people halfway around the world in a matter of seconds. On the other, we have seen a sharp decline in the ability to functionally communicate face-to-face with individuals and in group settings,” Luttrell said.

Luttrell’s presentation will provide examples, techniques, concepts, and real-world applications for audience members to strengthen their interpersonal communication and alleviate the awkwardness and fear of person-to-person communication.

In addition to serving as director of bands and orchestras and the wind ensemble and symphony orchestra, Luttrell teaches advanced conducting and secondary foundations of music education for all music majors.

Luttrell is the conductor and artistic director of the Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra, a community outreach organization for aspiring young musicians. As a performer, he serves as the second trombonist in the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify victim of deadly crash
James Staley III in court on March 6, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Amber McDaniel takes the stand
A passerby found the body and reported it to police.
WFPD identifies deceased found near Plum Lake
Detectives completed a thorough investigation of the reported attempted abduction.
WFPD: Attempted abduction was false report
Jorge Estrada was booked into the Archer County Jail on Oct. 12, 2021.
Archer County man sentenced for sexual abuse of a child

Latest News

.
Local Businesses prepare for St. Patrick’s day street festival
.
BBB releases 2022 scam risk report
Mario Escobar was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 5, 2023.
WFPD arrests man for aggravated robbery
Backdoor Theatre to host "In The Limelight"
Backdoor Theatre to host workshop series