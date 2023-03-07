MSU Texas to host forum with Matthew Luttrell

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University will host The Faculty Forum with Associate Professor of Music, Matthew Luttrell.

The talk is at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in Clark Student Center’s Comanche Suites South.

Luttrell’s topic is “Great Conductors: Enhancing Interpersonal Communication through Physical Intelligence.”

Luttrell said there is little doubt that the rise of technology has been a double-edged sword.

“On the one hand, we can reach people halfway around the world in a matter of seconds. On the other, we have seen a sharp decline in the ability to functionally communicate face-to-face with individuals and in group settings,” Luttrell said.

Luttrell’s presentation will provide examples, techniques, concepts, and real-world applications for audience members to strengthen their interpersonal communication and alleviate the awkwardness and fear of person-to-person communication.

In addition to serving as director of bands and orchestras and the wind ensemble and symphony orchestra, Luttrell teaches advanced conducting and secondary foundations of music education for all music majors.

Luttrell is the conductor and artistic director of the Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra, a community outreach organization for aspiring young musicians. As a performer, he serves as the second trombonist in the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra.

