Pathway Family Services to host hiring event

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Pathway Family Services, an agency of TFI, is holding a hiring event on March 8, 9, and 10 in the lobby of Big Blue in downtown Wichita Falls for the new Blue Skies facility.

The Blue Skies facility is a child residential facility in Wichita Falls. This facility, which plans to serve high-needs youth in out-of-home care is set to open its doors in Spring 2023.

TFI is hiring six new positions including Clinical Director, Cook, Therapist, and several Youth Care Workers. Those interested are encouraged to come with a resume ready to interview.

This new facility will benefit the Wichita Falls community by helping children in out-of-home care and delivering high-level jobs to the area.

TFI is a leading child welfare agency providing various types of services in the community. More information on this hiring event can be found here.

