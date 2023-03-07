Email City Guide
Rain chances return Tuesday evening

By Garrett James
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 64° with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances return to the forecast Tuesday afternoon/evening. We will have a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorms in the evening and overnight hours. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 46° with thunderstorms. Wednesday, we will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms across Texoma. We will only have a high of 61° with thunderstorms throughout the day, on Wednesday. Our rain chances look to last through the day on Thursday.

