Rain chances return Tuesday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 64° with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances return to the forecast Tuesday afternoon/evening. We will have a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorms in the evening and overnight hours. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 46° with thunderstorms. Wednesday, we will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms across Texoma. We will only have a high of 61° with thunderstorms throughout the day, on Wednesday. Our rain chances look to last through the day on Thursday.

