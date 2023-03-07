WFPD hosts Coffee with a Cop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An event to help the community come together with its police force was held Tuesday morning.

The Wichita Falls Police Department hosted Coffee with a Cop at the Starbucks inside United Market Street on Fairway. These events are meant to help break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve. It opens a very important dialogue.

“It’s vital, it is absolutely vital because with the world we live in today, there’s a lot of stuff going on,” Brian Arias, with the Wichita Falls Police Department, said. “People are curious by nature and people want to ask questions, so here is your opportunity to ask questions. Come here, have a healthy conversation, get in ‘the know,’ get updated on stuff that’s going on, not just in our town but just in law in general.”

WFPD officers also passed out bracelets, coffee mugs, and other items to those who stopped by.

