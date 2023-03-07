Email City Guide
WFPD: Man shoves elderly woman while stealing TV

37-year-old Dustin Bacon was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 6, 2023.
37-year-old Dustin Bacon was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 6, 2023.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Monday after he allegedly shoved an elderly woman while stealing a TV from Walmart.

37-year-old Dustin Bacon faces charges of injury to an elderly person and theft of property. Police said the incident happened on Feb. 2, 2023, at the Walmart on Lawrence Road.

The suspect was reportedly walking out of Walmart with a 55-inch TV when an elderly employee asked to see his receipt. WFPD officials said Bacon told the employee to get out of the way before shoving her.

Police said the TV was worth about $398. When Bacon was leaving the scene, he reportedly got into the passenger seat of a vehicle. The driver’s identity remains unknown at this time.

Bacon remains jailed in Wichita County on bonds totaling $12,000.

