Wichita County jury sentences Peter Graf

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Monday, March 6, a Wichita County jury stood strong imposing a sentence of Life and eleven sentences of twenty years in the penitentiary, upon Peter Arnold-Brooks Graf.

*WARNING: This report contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.*

Graf is an amateur photographer who committed sexual crimes against three young victims here in Wichita County.

In addition, the jury assessed $120,000 in fines. District Judge Meredith Kennedy ordered the sentences to run consecutively, or “stacked”

“The DA’s Office recently created the position of Special Victim’s Unit Chief and hired veteran child abuse prosecutor Brooke Robb. This is Ms. Robb’s first prosecution as our SVU Chief and what a prosecution it was!” John Gillespie, District Attorney, said. “This multiple, stacked-sentence outcome is exactly why I created the SVU Chief with such an experienced prosecutor handling child testimony.”

The victims of these horrible acts endured many months of abuse as the defendant “photographer” took pictures, more than 12,000, in progressive stages of undress and erotic posing.

The crimes culminated with the defendant sexually abusing the victims. Mrs. Robb pointed this out to the jury when she argued that it became as one of the children’s “normal; she didn’t even feel anything it happened so much.” The jury heard this argument and responded with a sentence of Life + 240 years.

“This shows again our commitment to locking up those who prey on children in our community,” Gillespie said. “I am proud of the work that our SVU Chief Brooke Robb did in going after this child molester with a vengeance.”

“We applaud Judge Meredith Kennedy for stacking the sentence and sending the message that each act of child sexual abuse deserved its own punishment,” Dobie Kosub, First Assistant District Attorney, said. “This monster will never see life out of prison again, nor will he ever be able to harm another child.”

The defendant is facing indictments in Archer County for similar behavior.

