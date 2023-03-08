BGCWF breaks ground on new facility

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A ceremony was held on March 7 to celebrate the progress of the new Boys and Girls Clubs building on the east side of Wichita Falls.

12-year-old J’Ionne Carroll said the Boys and Girls Clubs is a part of her childhood that’s filled with good memories.

“It means a lot to me, I’ve been going to Boys and Girls Clubs for six years my whole life and I’m very happy,” 12-year-old J’Ionne Carrol, said.

Bob Gunn, a Boys and Girls Clubs board member, who has been pushing for progress for the new Boys and Girls Clubs said that the eastside has needed support for a long time.

The new building is expected to be up and running by next year.

Paul Clark, President of the Boys and Girls Clubs Corporate Board of Directors, said many of the board members are products of the Boys and Girls Clubs and he has high hopes for the next generation of leaders that will stem from the new building.

