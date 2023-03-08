Fifth Season: Storm and Tornado safety tips

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - During severe weather season, especially here in Texoma. It is common to hear that a tornado warning has been issued. However, what should you do leading up to the storm, during the storm, and after the storm?

“Prepare yourself, for everything that you could think, might happen at your house Whether it be a storm, thunderstorm, tornado, wind event, or fire, prepare yourself for what you need to do,” Frank Hefner, EMC of Jack County said.

It may be important to have a checklist of things to do and a preparation kit with supplies in them.

“Do you have things that you need in order to live? Make sure your family is taken care of. Do you have an escape route? Do you have a place you can shelter? Have a place that you can go to. One of the things that you realize is when storms come up you might be on the highway, you might be at your house, you might be at a neighbor’s or church or business or whatever. Have a plan.” Hefner said.

It is always best to have a plan, regardless if it’s only a possibility.

“You know, one of the things we realized, is we are almost a year into the anniversary of the tornado. There was always the mindset, well, that doesn’t happen here, it doesn’t happen. And I’ll just say this. Every time you think that it might not happen, it will happen,” Hefner said.

In a tornado warning, you want to put as many walls between you and the exterior walls of your home.

“Get away from windows, get away from anything that will bring shrapnel or debris at you. Stay away from that and if you can’t do it. Get into a bathroom, cover yourself up with towels, pillows, whatever the case may be just hunker down and keep yourself safe,” Hefner said. “Don’t be overly panicked. Just know that you are here, ride it out and it will pass.”

Prepare to stay in your shelter for a while. Make note of any damage to your belongings and property. Avoid downed power lines at all costs.

