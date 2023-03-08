High school softball and baseball - March 7, 2023

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school softball and baseball scores from Tuesday night!

Final softball scores:

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Iowa Park 15 Vernon 0 Electra 12 Harrold 1 Nocona 1 Tioga 7 Windthorst 17 Chico 0 Petrolia 20 Perrin-Whitt 0 Henrietta 10 Bowie 0 Holliday 12 Jacksboro 1

IOWA PARK VS. VERNON

ELECTRA VS. HARROLD

Final baseball scores:

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Electra 7 Bryson 3 Burkburnett 2 WFHS 4 Archer City 16 Wichita Christian 0

ELECTRA VS. BRYSON

