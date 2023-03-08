High school softball and baseball - March 7, 2023
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school softball and baseball scores from Tuesday night!
Final softball scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Iowa Park
|15
|Vernon
|0
|Electra
|12
|Harrold
|1
|Nocona
|1
|Tioga
|7
|Windthorst
|17
|Chico
|0
|Petrolia
|20
|Perrin-Whitt
|0
|Henrietta
|10
|Bowie
|0
|Holliday
|12
|Jacksboro
|1
Final baseball scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Electra
|7
|Bryson
|3
|Burkburnett
|2
|WFHS
|4
|Archer City
|16
|Wichita Christian
|0
