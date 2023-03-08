Email City Guide
High school softball and baseball - March 7, 2023

Madi Fulfer (14) on second after an RBI double.
Madi Fulfer (14) on second after an RBI double.
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school softball and baseball scores from Tuesday night!

Final softball scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Iowa Park15Vernon0
Electra12Harrold1
Nocona1Tioga7
Windthorst17Chico0
Petrolia20Perrin-Whitt0
Henrietta10Bowie0
Holliday12Jacksboro1

IOWA PARK VS. VERNON

ELECTRA VS. HARROLD

Final baseball scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Electra7Bryson3
Burkburnett2WFHS4
Archer City16Wichita Christian0

ELECTRA VS. BRYSON

