James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for eighth day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Testimonies continued for the eighth day on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, for the trial of the man accused of murdering 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel in his home in October of 2018.

Judge Everett Young is presiding over James Staley III’s case at the Tarrant County Courthouse in Fort Worth. News Channel 6′s Alyssa Osterdock and Joseph Saint will be covering the trial to bring you the latest developments.

FORENSIC BIOLOGIST TESTIFIES

Forensic Biologist Courtney Ferreira, with the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences, took the stand on Wednesday.

Ferreira worked the case involving Wilder’s death, and did DNA testing on the pillow from the crib. Ferreira testified the DNA tested from the pillow was a mixture of Wilder’s (major contributor) and Staley’s (minor contributor).

She said if someone used a pillow to smother someone, there is a high chance they would get their DNA on the pillow.

Ferreira continued her testimony by saying Amber’s DNA was excluded from all DNA samples taken from the pillow.

Wilder’s fingernail DNA was tested, and both his and Staley’s DNA profiles were found. Amber was excluded from the fingernail DNA. Ferreira testified that Amber was not included in any of the DNA analysis she took.

The defense began their cross-examination of Ferreira by asking her if there is any way to know exactly when DNA was left, to which she said, “no.”

Staley’s lawyers argued if he had changed the sheets of the crib, and since it was his crib and resided in his home, it’s not shocking that his DNA was found on it. They also revisited that the pillow, sheet, and blanket were all put in the same evidence bag, suggesting transfer of DNA.

The defense asked Ferreira if she knows what CPR is, to which she said, “yes.” They then said performing CPR can leave their DNA on that person.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Jury selection ran for three days starting on Feb. 22, 2023, with 100 potential jurors dwindled down to seven men and seven women who will serve as 12 jurors and two alternates. Staley’s trial is expected to last up to two weeks, according to Judge Young.

The defense and prosecution teams made their opening statements on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, which were followed by testimonies from five people.

Staley has pleaded not guilty to the crime. In August of 2022, Staley’s change of venue request was approved and his trial was moved from Wichita County to Tarrant County.

Staley’s attorneys had said the local jury pool has been tainted against him due to media coverage and Facebook outcry, and the safety of Staley and anyone connected to the case was also a concern.

