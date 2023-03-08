Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Lawton mayor responds to resignation of city manager

Lawton Mayor Stan Booker issues statement on resignation of city manager
Lawton Mayor Stan Booker issues statement on resignation of city manager(.)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Following the sudden resignation of Michael Cleghorn as Lawton City Manager, Mayor Stan Booker has released a statement on the situation.

Cleghorn’s resignation happened Tuesday night after the council went into Executive Session and returned to regular session.

Mayor Booker released the following statement:

“We appreciate Michael Cleghorn’s service to the City of Lawton and wish him and his family well on their future endeavors. We are limited in our public statements concerning personnel matters. However, the City Council will continue to work together to propel the City forward at this time of great opportunity for our citizens.”

Cleghorn will receive a six-month severance package according to the council.

The council also announced John Ratliff, Lawton City Attorney, as interim City Manager until they are able to fill this position permanently.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Dustin Bacon was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 6, 2023.
WFPD: Man shoves elderly woman while stealing TV
James Staley III.
James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for seventh day
Burkburnett ISD mourns death of middle school student
Burkburnett ISD mourns death of middle school student
The Wichita Co. district clerk’s office mailed out 500 summons this week, but only 140 showed...
Wichita County jury sentences Peter Graf
James Staley III in court on March 6, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Amber McDaniel takes the stand

Latest News

Registration is now open.
College Basketball Bracket Contest returns March 12
.
Vehicle test impacts SNAP benefits
James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for eighth day
James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for eighth day
WF to replace aging water lines
WF to replace aging water lines