Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(Bell County Sheriff's Department)
By KWTX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A man in Texas was arrested for allegedly stabbing someone and removing an organ, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called on Feb. 15 to respond to reports of a stabbing and found a victim whose organ was removed when they arrived at the scene.

The stabbing victim was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said he was taken into custody March 7.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Dustin Bacon was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 6, 2023.
WFPD: Man shoves elderly woman while stealing TV
James Staley III.
James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for seventh day
Burkburnett ISD mourns death of middle school student
Burkburnett ISD mourns death of middle school student
The Wichita Co. district clerk’s office mailed out 500 summons this week, but only 140 showed...
Wichita County jury sentences Peter Graf
James Staley III in court on March 6, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Amber McDaniel takes the stand

Latest News

James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for eighth day
James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for eighth day
WFISD receives update on new high schools
WFISD receives update on new high schools
WF to replace aging water lines
WF to replace aging water lines
WF Alliance for Arts announces Spring Break art camps
WF Alliance for Arts announces Spring Break art camps
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of...
After Breonna Taylor shooting, Justice Dept. finds pattern of violations