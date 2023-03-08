Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Olney ISD cancels school on Wednesday

.
.(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLNEY, Texas (KAUZ) - Olney ISD canceled school for Wednesday, March 8. after a damaged water line in a wheat field located between the lake and town began leaking.

Olney ISD said the water line may or may not get repaired by the morning of March 8.

The system is empty and after repairs, it will take time to get the water back.

Public Works is on the scene assessing the leaking and will be leaving water off to repair the damage.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify victim of deadly crash
James Staley III in court on March 6, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Amber McDaniel takes the stand
A passerby found the body and reported it to police.
WFPD identifies deceased found near Plum Lake
Detectives completed a thorough investigation of the reported attempted abduction.
WFPD: Attempted abduction was false report
Burkburnett ISD mourns death of middle school student
Burkburnett ISD mourns death of middle school student

Latest News

James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for seventh day
James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for seventh day
WF to replace aging water lines
Fifth Season: Storm and Tornado Safety
Fifth Season: Storm and Tornado safety tips
Wichita Falls
BGCWF breaks ground on new facility