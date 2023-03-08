Olney ISD cancels school on Wednesday

OLNEY, Texas (KAUZ) - Olney ISD canceled school for Wednesday, March 8. after a damaged water line in a wheat field located between the lake and town began leaking.

Olney ISD said the water line may or may not get repaired by the morning of March 8.

The system is empty and after repairs, it will take time to get the water back.

Public Works is on the scene assessing the leaking and will be leaving water off to repair the damage.

