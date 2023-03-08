Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Storms continue Wednesday

By Garrett James
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms across Texoma. We will only have a high of 52° with thunderstorms throughout the day. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 50° with storms continuing. Heading into Thursday, we will have a high of 65° with morning thunderstorms. As the day passes by, we will see our rain chances gradually taper off. Eventually, we will have clearing skies Thursday night, with a low of 41°. Friday, we will have a high of 65° with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 49° with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 82° with partly cloudy skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 50° with partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Dustin Bacon was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 6, 2023.
WFPD: Man shoves elderly woman while stealing TV
James Staley III.
James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for seventh day
Burkburnett ISD mourns death of middle school student
Burkburnett ISD mourns death of middle school student
The Wichita Co. district clerk’s office mailed out 500 summons this week, but only 140 showed...
Wichita County jury sentences Peter Graf
James Staley III in court on March 6, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Amber McDaniel takes the stand

Latest News

Fifth Season: Storm and Tornado Safety
Fifth Season: Storm and Tornado safety tips
Cooler with Rain Chances
Cooler with Rain Chances
Cooler with Rain Chances
Cooler with Rain Chances
Fifth Season: Storm and Tornado Safety
Fifth Season: Storm and Tornado safety