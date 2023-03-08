Storms continue Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms across Texoma. We will only have a high of 52° with thunderstorms throughout the day. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 50° with storms continuing. Heading into Thursday, we will have a high of 65° with morning thunderstorms. As the day passes by, we will see our rain chances gradually taper off. Eventually, we will have clearing skies Thursday night, with a low of 41°. Friday, we will have a high of 65° with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 49° with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 82° with partly cloudy skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 50° with partly cloudy skies.

