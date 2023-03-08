Email City Guide
Thunderstorms

Heavy rain and small hail with a band of storms this evening.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A band of storms, some heavy, will gradually shift north this evening. A little hail and downpours may lead to some flash flooding. Most of this rain should be gone by Thursday afternoon with clouds breaking up by Thursday night. Temperatures will be a little cool again Thursday with most highs in the 50s. Sunshine and 60s for Friday and 80s on Saturday.

