Thunderstorms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A band of storms, some heavy, will gradually shift north this evening. A little hail and downpours may lead to some flash flooding. Most of this rain should be gone by Thursday afternoon with clouds breaking up by Thursday night. Temperatures will be a little cool again Thursday with most highs in the 50s. Sunshine and 60s for Friday and 80s on Saturday.

