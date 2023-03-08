WFISD receives update on new high schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees was updated on how construction is going for two new high schools at a special session on March 7.

Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said the buildings are both on time and on budget. He told our crews the buildings are 50% complete.

As construction continues, the district is now in talks with TxDOT about access roads going in and out of Legacy High School.

“We are working with TxDOT with those partners in order to get a diagram of where those roads will go in and out. And do we need stoplights? Do we need traffic lights? Those types of things are going on with the city behind the scenes,” Lee said.

