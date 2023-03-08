Woman arrested after deputies find 26 grams of meth

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A woman was arrested after deputies found 26 grams of methamphetamine in her possession, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies stopped a vehicle at the intersection of 10th and Van Buren streets on Tuesday around 11:29 p.m. They reportedly found 26 grams of meth during a search of the vehicle.

43-year-old Angela Viola James was arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance over four grams and under 200 grams.

James remains jailed in Wichita County on a $100,000 bond.

