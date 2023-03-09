Email City Guide
Areas of mist will continue Thursday

By Garrett James
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 57° with morning thunderstorms. As the day passes by, we will see our rain chances gradually taper off. We will have a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. However, rain chances will lower by the afternoon, to about 20%. Eventually, we will have clearing skies Thursday night, with a low of 38°. Friday, we will have a high of 63° with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 50° with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 84° with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Saturday night, we will have a low of 44° with partly cloudy skies.

