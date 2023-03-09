Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Bank robber refuses to leave, waits for officers to arrest him, police say

A man was arrested in Utah after police say he robbed a bank and refused to leave.
A man was arrested in Utah after police say he robbed a bank and refused to leave.(File image | pawel.gaul via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (Gray News) - A man was arrested after police say he robbed a bank and waited for them to arrive.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers were called to a bank robbery in the downtown area on Monday morning.

Police said a 65-year-old man entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

The man reportedly took the money but then refused to leave.

Authorities identified the man as Donald Santacroce. They said responding officers and a sergeant were able to take him into custody.

Officers booked Santacroce into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of robbery.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Vehicle test impacts SNAP benefits
James Staley III.
James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for eighth day
James Staley III in court on March 6, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Prosecution, defense rest cases on ninth day
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
43-year-old Angela Viola James was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday.
Woman arrested after deputies find 26 grams of meth

Latest News

FILE - Police said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers...
Church shooting in Germany leaves several dead, wounded
Police officers stand guard near a crime scene where three Los Angeles police officers were...
Los Angeles police ID suspect in shooting of 3 officers
FILE - House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., speaks during...
Ex-Biden aide agrees to House interview on classified docs
Shawn Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with...
Lawyers: Former NBA star Shawn Kemp fired in self-defense