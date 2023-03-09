Email City Guide
Benjamin boys basketball preps for state tournament

By Robyn Hearn
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BENJAMIN, Texas (KAUZ) - The Benjamin boys basketball team is about to play in the program’s first final four appearance.

The Mustangs face the number one ranked Graford Jackrabbits in the semifinals Thursday morning.

“Show up and kick butt and leave with the hardware,” said head coach Wesley Rigdon. “That’s what we’re expecting.”

Benjamin and Graford face off at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. If Benjamin advances, it will play on Saturday in the championship game.

