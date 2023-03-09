Benjamin boys basketball preps for state tournament

BENJAMIN, Texas (KAUZ) - The Benjamin boys basketball team is about to play in the program’s first final four appearance.

The Mustangs face the number one ranked Graford Jackrabbits in the semifinals Thursday morning.

“Show up and kick butt and leave with the hardware,” said head coach Wesley Rigdon. “That’s what we’re expecting.”

Benjamin and Graford face off at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. If Benjamin advances, it will play on Saturday in the championship game.

