Brighter Weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It will be a fairly cool night as skies clear with temperatures fall into the 30s and lower 40s. Sunshine returns for Friday with highs remaining a little cool with highs near or above 60. Strong south winds show up on Saturday, with a big push in temperatures. Look for highs well into the 80s! Our next front arrives Saturday night with a return of cooler weather for Sunday and early next week. The next best chance for rain will hold off until perhaps next Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.