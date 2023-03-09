Brighter Weather

Email City Guide
Skies clear tonight with more sunshine by Friday and Saturday!
By Ken Johnson
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It will be a fairly cool night as skies clear with temperatures fall into the 30s and lower 40s. Sunshine returns for Friday with highs remaining a little cool with highs near or above 60. Strong south winds show up on Saturday, with a big push in temperatures. Look for highs well into the 80s! Our next front arrives Saturday night with a return of cooler weather for Sunday and early next week. The next best chance for rain will hold off until perhaps next Thursday.

