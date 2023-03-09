Email City Guide
Burkburnett man charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child

Ronnie Wren Woods Jr. was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 6, 2023.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - A Burkburnett man was arrested on Monday after he was accused of continuously sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child.

Ronnie Wren Woods Jr. was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child or disabled individual.

On March 5, 2023, police were sent to the 200 block of S. Avenue B for a possible assault in progress. The victim’s mother reportedly told officers Woods had sexually assaulted a child, and that he had left the scene when she confronted him.

Woods later returned to the scene and denied all allegations made against him, according to court documents.

During an interview with the victim at Patsy’s House, the child reportedly told investigators about several sexual assaults that had been happening since she was eight years old. The victim’s older brother allegedly witnessed one of the assaults and made an outcry to police against Woods, according to court documents.

Woods remains jailed in Wichita County on a $300,000 bond.

