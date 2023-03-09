Hometown Pride Tour: St. Patrick’s Day Festival bands

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’re continuing our Hometown Pride Tour of downtown Wichita Falls on Wednesday by taking a look at one of the bands set to take the stage this weekend at the first St. Patrick’s Day Festival since the pandemic.

This Saturday, a little bit of Ireland can be found in downtown Wichita Falls. It has been four years since the last St. Patrick’s Day Festival in 2019. The annual event has been on hiatus since COVID hit in March of 2020.

This year’s event returns with a full line up of live music. One of those bands is Hannah Belle Lecter.

“The setup is easy for me because I don’t have to bring any instruments. I just bring myself so that’s nice.”

“We’ll be kicking off playing at 5 o’clock, so we’ll be getting there earlier in the day for a sound check and setup and get to enjoy the festivities a little.”

Josh Weathers and Clint Vines and the Hard Times will also hit the stage at Bud Daniel Park. All are stoked to be a part of this year’s festival.

“We’re excited too. It’s an honor to open for josh weathers and be involved in the whole event. A lot of great music all day long. Plenty of festivities for all ages.”

“It’s cool to see everyone get out and just have fun. All the green will be interesting, I’m sure.”

“We’re excited to see all of you out there and looking forward to a great St. Patrick’s Day.”

The fun gets underway at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon and runs until 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the gate. Children 12 and under get in free.

