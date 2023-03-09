James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for ninth day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Testimonies continued for the ninth day on Thursday, March 9, 2023, for the trial of the man accused of murdering 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel in his home in October of 2018.

Judge Everett Young is presiding over James Staley III’s case at the Tarrant County Courthouse in Fort Worth. News Channel 6′s Alyssa Osterdock and Joseph Saint will be covering the trial to bring you the latest developments.

*WARNING: This report contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.*

TESTIMONIES CONTINUE FOR 9TH DAY

Dr. Suzanne Dakil, assistant professor of Pediatrics at UT Southwestern Medical Center, was the next person to take the stand. She was asked by law enforcement to review Wilder’s death in 2020, and authorities in north Texas often go to her when cases involve child abuse.

During her testimony, Dakil documented abnormal injuries on Wilder after his death, including bruising on his arms, legs and head, petechiae, and abrasions on his head and face. Dakil described the petechiae as “significant.” Petechiae is described as tiny round brown or purple spots due to bleeding under the skin.

Dakil said Wilder had no skull fracture, no bleeding around the brain, no broken bones, and he was of normal weight and size for his age. She said the injuries Wilder had can be caused by someone putting a pillow over his face.

Prosecutors asked Dakil if she agreed that Wilder was too big for a crib, which the defense has said multiple times is supposedly in the AAP guidelines. Dakil said she could not find that anywhere in the AAP guidelines, and she disagrees that Wilder should not have been in a crib anymore. She said it’s not common for 2 1/2 year olds to die from falling out of a crib.

Dakil testified that if someone fell out of a crib, she would have expected to see an epidural bleed in the brain or skull fractures, which were not seen in Wilder’s autopsy. She said she did not see anything that led her to believe Wilder died from an accident, and she believes he died from “child physical abuse by suffocation.”

When asked if Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) could have been a possibility in Wilder’s case, Dakil said, “no.”

The defense then started their cross-examination by asking Dakil about her day-to-day operations at her clinic. They also asked her if she has ever perfromed an autopsy, to which she said, “no.”

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Jury selection ran for three days starting on Feb. 22, 2023, with 100 potential jurors dwindled down to seven men and seven women who will serve as 12 jurors and two alternates. Staley’s trial is expected to last up to two weeks, according to Judge Young.

The defense and prosecution teams made their opening statements on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, which were followed by testimonies from five people.

Staley has pleaded not guilty to the crime. In August of 2022, Staley’s change of venue request was approved and his trial was moved from Wichita County to Tarrant County.

Staley’s attorneys had said the local jury pool has been tainted against him due to media coverage and Facebook outcry, and the safety of Staley and anyone connected to the case was also a concern.

