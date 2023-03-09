Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Overnight Storms

Some heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder continue.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scattered thunderstorms will continue across north Texas, spreading north of the Red River into southern Oklahoma. These should start to diminish toward morning. There may be some leftovers Thursday morning, but the afternoon looks drier with mostly cloudy skies. It stays fairly cool for Thursday with highs in the 50s and 60s. The sun returns on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Dustin Bacon was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 6, 2023.
WFPD: Man shoves elderly woman while stealing TV
.
Vehicle test impacts SNAP benefits
James Staley III.
James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for seventh day
Burkburnett ISD mourns death of middle school student
Burkburnett ISD mourns death of middle school student
James Staley III.
James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for eighth day

Latest News

Heavy Storms
Thunderstorms
Fifth Season: Storm anxiety
Fifth Season: Storm anxiety
Heavy Storms
Heavy Storms
Overnight Storms
Overnight Storms