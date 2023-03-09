Overnight Storms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scattered thunderstorms will continue across north Texas, spreading north of the Red River into southern Oklahoma. These should start to diminish toward morning. There may be some leftovers Thursday morning, but the afternoon looks drier with mostly cloudy skies. It stays fairly cool for Thursday with highs in the 50s and 60s. The sun returns on Friday and Saturday.

