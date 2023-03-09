When Sean Speaks visits Archer City

ARCHER CITY, Texas (KAUZ) - Sean Carter, with When Sean Speaks, visited Archer City High School to give a presentation about the dangers of drinking and driving.

The students were able to see firsthand what poor decisions, even when young, can do to your life

Sean carter’s life changed when he got into a car with an intoxicated driver. Sean survived the crash and now challenges kids to do the right thing.

The school is taking measures to make sure students are safe.

“Drunk driving definitely does cause horrible, tragic deaths. It has also left some people like me wishing that we were dead at times,” Carter said.

Sean and his mother go around talking to students throughout the year, warning them of the dangers of drunk driving.

Principal John Sherrill said he wanted his students to be aware of the dangers when Spring Break begins.

“Teachers can tell them don’t drink and drive all day long but when they see the tangible effects of what happens there I think that was so much more impactful than what they would see in a classroom,” Sherrill said. “Making those right choices and thinking before you act and that’s a hard concept to get.”

During the presentation, Sean reminded students that Texas roads have had a deadly car crash every day since November 7, 2000.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.