Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Adults should get tested for hepatitis B at least once, CDC recommends

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have an updated hepatitis B testing...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have an updated hepatitis B testing recommendation.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests all adults get tested for hepatitis B at least once in their lifetime.

Hepatitis B is an illness linked to liver disease and cancer.

The CDC estimates 500,000 to 2.5 million people live with hepatitis B, and two-thirds of them might not know about their infection.

It spreads through contact with infected blood or bodily fluids that can happen during sex, pregnancy or delivery or by injecting drugs.

The CDC’s previous recommendation for testing was made 15 years ago, in 2008.

At that time they urged testing for anyone at high risk, which includes people who are incarcerated, have multiple sex partners or have a history of hepatitis C infection. Those people should be tested periodically.

Now the agency recommends screening for everyone 18 and older at least once.

Several medications are available to treat people with chronic hepatitis B.

There is also a highly effective vaccine against the infection.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III in court on March 6, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Prosecution, defense rest cases on ninth day
.
Vehicle test impacts SNAP benefits
Ronnie Wren Woods Jr. was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 6, 2023.
Burkburnett man charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child
James Staley III.
James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for eighth day
43-year-old Angela Viola James was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday.
Woman arrested after deputies find 26 grams of meth

Latest News

Alphie is looking for his forever home
Alphie is looking for his forever home
Wide receiver, Otis Taylor of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball after catching a pass...
Longtime Chiefs wide receiver Otis Taylor dies at age 80
FILE - Paul Flores puts on a new N95 mask Aug. 3, 2021, at a preliminary hearing in San Luis...
Man convicted of killing Kristin Smart set to be sentenced
Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry...
Alphie is looking for his forever home