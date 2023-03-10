Alphie is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

Alphie is a loving rabbit who wants to join your family.

If you’re interested in adopting this furball, call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824. Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee for Alphie is $10.

