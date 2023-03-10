Booker T. Washington AP wins award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD announced that Booker T. Washington’s assistant principal, Synquis Lewis, has been named Region 9 Assistant Principal of the Year by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association.

The peer-based award recognizes assistant principals for their commitment to student learning as evidenced by exceptional school leadership.

One of these educators will be selected as the 2023 National Assistant Principal of the Year for Texas. The national award recognizes leaders who are committed to excellence through programs designed to meet the academic and social needs of all students; have firmly established community ties with parents and local business organizations; show strong educational leadership by setting high expectations for school staff and students; and exhibit exceptional leadership in a particular school program.

Honorees will be recognized at the TEPSA Awards Celebration on Wednesday, June 7, at the Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock.

“These assistant principals play a critical role in ensuring student success. We’re proud of their leadership and commitment to Texas students and teachers,” TEPSA Executive Director Harley Eckhart said.

