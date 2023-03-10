Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Booker T. Washington AP wins award

Booker T. Washington AP wins award
Booker T. Washington AP wins award(Wichita Falls ISD)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD announced that Booker T. Washington’s assistant principal, Synquis Lewis, has been named Region 9 Assistant Principal of the Year by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association.

The peer-based award recognizes assistant principals for their commitment to student learning as evidenced by exceptional school leadership.

One of these educators will be selected as the 2023 National Assistant Principal of the Year for Texas. The national award recognizes leaders who are committed to excellence through programs designed to meet the academic and social needs of all students; have firmly established community ties with parents and local business organizations; show strong educational leadership by setting high expectations for school staff and students; and exhibit exceptional leadership in a particular school program.

Honorees will be recognized at the TEPSA Awards Celebration on Wednesday, June 7, at the Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock.

“These assistant principals play a critical role in ensuring student success. We’re proud of their leadership and commitment to Texas students and teachers,” TEPSA Executive Director Harley Eckhart said.

The 2023 TEPSA Region Assistant Principals of the Year can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III in court on March 6, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Prosecution, defense rest cases on ninth day
.
Vehicle test impacts SNAP benefits
Ronnie Wren Woods Jr. was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 6, 2023.
Burkburnett man charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child
23-year-old John Talon Hise was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 9, 2023.
WFPD arrests man for soliciting minor
James Staley III.
James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for eighth day

Latest News

The fundraiser will happen from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 11.
Fundraiser to benefit Petrolia Pantry Blessing Box
Fowler Elementary principal wins top honor
Fowler Elementary principal wins top honor
Hometown Pride Tour: St. Patrick’s Day committee meeting
Hometown Pride Tour: St. Patrick’s Day committee meeting
Hometown Pride Tour: St. Patrick’s Day committee meeting
Hometown Pride Tour: St. Patrick's Day Festival committee meeting