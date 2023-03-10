Email City Guide
Fifth Season: La Niña and El Niño

By Ken Johnson and Garrett James
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As a part of News Channel 6′s Fifth season coverage, our First Alert Weather team discussed how El Niño and La Niña affect our weather patterns.

La Niña is where the water in the Pacific Ocean and on the South American coast is cooler than average. During the La Niña, Texoma’s weather is impacted close to winter months. The impact results in the creation of warm, dry weather across our area.

By the time the impact gets near Texoma, the weather will be warm, windy, and dry. The is also the possibility of some fire weather concerns.

As Texoma is in a La Niñ, we are slowly transitioning into a neutral weather pattern, resulting in a more average season when it comes to spring storm season. Overall, expect more of an average type of weather pattern.

Now climatologically, with strengthening El Niño patterns, we can experience higher tornadic activity. However, since we are in more of a neutral pattern coming out of La Niña, we typically experience approximately one less tornado in our area than average.

Texoma still hasn’t fully transitioned out of La Niña, however, this spring that could very well change.

