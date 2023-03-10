Email City Guide
Fowler Elementary principal wins top honor

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -WFISD Principal of Fowler Elementary, Alex Martin was awarded a top honor for Region 9.

She was named the TEPSAN of the year, which stands for Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association.

Members from the 20 regions across the state annually honor a colleague for their outstanding service to the association.

More information on TEPSAN of the year can be found here.

