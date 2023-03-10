Fundraiser to benefit Caston Twilligear’s family

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The Burkburnett community is mourning the loss of Caston Twilligear, a middle school student who many people knew and loved.

Many community members have stepped up to try and help Caston’s family during this time. A fundraiser for Caston is being held by Brady Moore, the president of the Burkburnett Baseball League.

“Caston played baseball with us for many years,” Moore said. “One of his favorite things in life was playing baseball and so knowing that, knowing the joy he brought to the league, to his teammates, we wanted to recognize that by doing something for him, in memory of him from the league.”

Moore said Caston was very involved in the team and showed his passion for baseball every time he stepped on the field. Once Moore heard about the tragedy, he decided to organize the event.

All funds raised will go toward his family for funeral expenses. Moore said he was a very dedicated player and teammate.

The fundraiser will take place at 682 Davey Drive in Burkburnett on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be giving away free hot dogs, chips and drinks, and will be accepting donations from anyone who would like to help.

The GoFundMe can be found by clicking here.

