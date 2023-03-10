Email City Guide
Fundraiser to benefit Petrolia Pantry Blessing Box

The fundraiser will happen from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 11.
By Dakota Mize
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PETROLIA, Texas (KAUZ) - A fundraiser in Petrolia on Saturday, March 11, 2023, is set to benefit the Pirate Pantry Blessing Box.

The fundraiser will happen from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Petrolia.

On the Facebook event page for the fundraiser, organizers said they’re in need of a bigger and better box, along with shelving and a concrete slab to make it more stable.

Local vendors from all over Texoma will be setting up to sell merchandise, and bounce houses, a mechanical bull, face painting, sand art, pictures with the Easter Bunny, and food trucks will be available as well.

The blessing box is located at 112 S Central in front of Cadillac Ranch Creations boutique, and is free to anyone 24/7. It has food, diapers, wipes, formula, books, and afterschool bagged snacks for kids.

